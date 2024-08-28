Ohio residents speak out after increase in fracking wells

There are 1,625 fracking wells in Belmont County this year, which is a 25% increase from 2023, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

August 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live