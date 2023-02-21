Ohio residents still uneasy about water safety after toxic train derailment

Melissa Smith, a small business owner in East Palestine, Ohio, reacts to a visit from Gov. Mike DeWine after a derailed train spewed toxic chemicals into the air in her town.

February 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live