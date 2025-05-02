Oklahoma pet owner forced to evacuate after severe flooding

At least seven people have died in Oklahoma amid heavy rain and dangerous flooding. Sarah Greeley, who was at the vet when the weather started to pick up, joins ABC News to share her story.

May 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live