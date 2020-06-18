Transcript for Oklahoma sees record spike in COVID-19 cases ahead of Trump's rally

I told the president views absolutely welcome to come to Oklahoma anytime he wants governor Kevin states says he'll introduce the president at Saturday's rally there's a lot of people were really worried about rally of this with these are people were worried about. We're a free society and not your free to state all problem people who protector Palin they don't wanna go to rallies that shouldn't. Another record increase in cases to date although hospitalizations. Have not seen the same type of increased health officials say that could be in part because more young people are getting the virus when big question for Oklahoma health commissioner colonel Lance Frye. What's causing this. Once you reopen we are expecting an increase in numbers quite frankly because people as people get out and move around more you're gonna have more increased contact the organ have increased in them. It's also sought help Bissell says he thinks the rally should be postponed. Was fry think humans around. It's it's. Not my a places they were there the guerrillas a good idea or not I we can do is give you the public health opinion. It's all the CC guidelines and try to keep yourself safe.

