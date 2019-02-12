Transcript for Olivia Jade returns to YouTube

Which are now to actress Laurie locked queen's daughter speaking out for the first time since her parents were charged in the college admissions scandal. Locke clan and her husband are accused of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to get their daughters into USC and now one of them is making a return. On YouTube. This morning the daughter of full house star Laurie locked when is breaking her silence posting on her YouTube peach for the first time since March. When her parents were charged in the college admissions scandal. Hi everybody it's hurt the NK at work I'm. To my heat you cannot in the two minute clip released to her nearly two million followers. Ecology chose her words carefully not addressing the charges leveled against her parents. I'm standing on third. Period of time and as much as I wish I could talk about all of than they are going to say this just because they know that. It's something that needs to get your ass. Loch Lin and Julie are among 35 wealthy parents accused of paying large sums of money to get their children into prestigious colleges. Prosecutors say they paid half a million dollars to get a live via G and her younger sister admitted into the University of Southern California opposing them. S feet athletic recruits. Think you so much for your age and there is stuck around for nine months just waiting so are not tonight. Me then I don't mean. For like or how are being the end it. Not appointed and a live here Judy is the first student to speak on camera following the scandal and she and her sister. Are no longer enrolled at USC. Prior to the charges only be edgy build a brand around herself posting video blog documenting her life as a child let me. School of year old went to her via social media influence of my idea lucrative make up deals with an answer for us forever companies have since cut tie he's. With her. A lot Glenn and you really could face years in prison if convicted.

