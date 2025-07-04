Olympic medalist shares tips to stay safe in the water

Four-time Olympic medalist swimmer Cullen Jones shares safety tips at the pool or the beach.

July 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live