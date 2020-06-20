The ongoing fight to overcome voter suppression

More
This year marks the 150th anniversary of the passage of the 15th Amendment, allowing black Americans to vote. Today, black voters across the country are still encountering road blocks.
5:23 | 06/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The ongoing fight to overcome voter suppression

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:23","description":"This year marks the 150th anniversary of the passage of the 15th Amendment, allowing black Americans to vote. Today, black voters across the country are still encountering road blocks.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71355020","title":"The ongoing fight to overcome voter suppression","url":"/US/video/ongoing-fight-overcome-voter-suppression-71355020"}