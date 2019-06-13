Online high school students meet each other for the first time at graduation

The students attend the North Carolina Virtual Academy, an online public charter school.
0:41 | 06/13/19

Online high school students meet each other for the first time at graduation
It was exciting seem like oh what's your name and then like. The light Baldwin sock. Being fixed that it means that we are affected that hard jobs it means that there's a place. For students who need and I'll turn it.

