Online network '764' targeting teens is 'disturbing': FBI

ABC News contributor Brad Garrett discusses the investigation into the escalating threat targeting various chat and gaming platforms.

May 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live