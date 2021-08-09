Transcript for Opening statements set to begin in Elizabeth Holmes trial

And Elizabeth Holmes a former billionaire founder of geragos is set to be in court today for opening statements. She was billed as the next Steve Jobs now she's taking the stand accused of a multimillion dollar fraud. ABC's chief economic correspondent Rebecca Jarvis is in San Jose California with the latest. This morning it's just hours away from opening statements in the criminal trial of disgraced their it was founder Elizabeth Holmes. A jury of seven men and five women will hear the government's case for the very first time the jury which ranges in age from nineteen to approximately 68 includes a recent high school graduate a person who witnessed abuse growing up. And two individuals who identified English as their second language. What would be your ideal juror you were representing Elizabeth Holmes. Should hopefully see you did. Or some jurors can identify. Her as a bit him. We're persuaded. By her story a bit she was manipulated. Abused her are her. Only days ago a bombshell homes defense revealing she alleged she was the victim of a decade of emotional physical and sexual abuse. At the hands of her former boyfriend that there are no COO sunny bell money a whiny denies these allegations. It's going to beat an Angel. Overnight prosecutors revealing new text exchanges between the pair during the time of the alleged abuse including peace or Elizabeth writes to sunny madly in love with you when your strength nor a breeze in the desert for me. My water ocean and feel like lucky is person in world because they have you. We. And Arora. Holmes once the youngest female self made billionaire known for her distinctive voice firstly if you're created and it. And black turtle necks set out to change health care with her blood testing technology. We've made it. Possible. To run. Comprehensive laboratory tests from a tiny sample. But now she stands accused of multi million dollar fry. The Department of Justice alleging homes misled patients doctors and investors. I know that we need so many mistakes. Prosecutors to recruit for data mining to show that she had criminal intense. UC. And that pretty typical in cases like best. Rebecca Jarvis Sears is now with more on this or backup only what are you going to be looking out for today as you here is opening statements. Well Diane what we really expect from these opening statements is a laying out of the the game plan really for both the prosecution the government's case and the defense. And one of the things that's really key here is that they do not over promise and under delivery they want a laid things out neatly so that. The jury in these seven men and five women can really understand this case and what's this hear is making sure that it's clear. From the government's standpoint that there is intent here was clearly intent. On the part of Elizabeth Holmes to commit this fraud of course as we've sent multiple times she maintains her innocence at this point but the government needs to show. And that she intended to commit this fraud and lay it out simply because this could be a very complicated case when it comes to all of the science. And one of the newer accusations that's come out in this case Elizabeth saying that she was abused. By her former boyfriend and CO us unable Lonnie so what do we know about these texts between the two of them that prosecutors revealed overnight. Yes and it is funny about Lonnie has denied these claims adamantly that text came out overnight released by the government. Shown any relationship and that's what this really opens the door to quote the Elizabeth Holmes. Before Sonny about wanting was in the picture and the Elizabeth Holmes after he no longer worked. At the parent knows after he no longer was in a relationship with a Elizabeth Holmes. These text messages are a matter of sowing doubt in the eyes of jurors they show our relationship should bet on the surface of things you stop and their in the package it appears to be a loving doting relationship diet. And you think we can expect to see Elizabeth testified. Absolutely there is a very very high probability we will hear from Elizabeth Holmes. That can be raring cases like these that the defended would actually take this stand but hurt. But attorneys have already done something which is equally rare which is they have indicated in court documents that we very likely we'll hear from her that she will take the stand to tock through these allegations these very serious allegations of abuse. And their impact on her and her life so we very likely in a matter of days are going to hear from the woman herself. I am very interesting Rebecca Jarvis thanks for that and again Rebecca follows. The trial in season two of ABC's podcast that drop out that is out now and you can listen to wherever you like your favorite podcasts.

