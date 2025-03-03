Oregon 2-year-old goes missing from front yard

Dane Paulsen, the “friendly and fearless” toddler, disappeared on Saturday afternoon.

March 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live