Transcript for Organization gives transgender kids free wardrobes

Welcome to transformed. Its in this cramped basement that the bottom of the make up shop but the more they grow the more lives they'll cut its. Can you imagine when your transitioning trying to go to a department store and where do you go to actually change imagine no more. Walk inside to the back you'll find the first section. Go down the steers in you'll find the second part of transform. Is hidden away inside of bright face a beauty bar. It's not glamor if but we've cleaned of the few times but it's it's gotten old it's got dust has gotten dirt so we have to actually keep all the clothes Indians but it's a sacred place not that anxiety. Someone's going to be upset some of them say something about eating tree and this is co-founder tryst in bought who has ginger queer. They along with Alan just aligned and her mother owner bright face Nancy Dawson created transform. When Allen junker sister came out history ends its sparked the idea. I was you know right there next or hurt China for pick out clothes she was doing I closed transformed specifically caters to the transgender community. Each client feels out of foreign by answering the few questions about themselves campus stat analyst has a stack of clothes we offered them to choose brown. When children come out parents want to be able to support them but if you just bought entire wardrobe for school. January strapped for cash or support your kid. We're you gonna do and that's why are services here are also free. All of the clothes or donate her biggest mover in house we do need to find home so transform is asking for help to raise money for new cleats. But even more than a new location in new clothes. And make them feel. Validated and make them feel affirmed and their genders transform is by appointment only and right now they serve ages 1618. But eventually they hope to serve those nineteen and at transport in Cincinnati rate and Richard nine on her side.

