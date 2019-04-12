Organs of 9-year-old boy killed in hunting accident have saved 3 lives

The boy was killed on Thanksgiving in a hunting accident in Springfield, South Carolina, and his kidneys and his liver were donated to other families.
0:36 | 12/04/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Organs of 9-year-old boy killed in hunting accident have saved 3 lives
