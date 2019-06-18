Orlando's '45 Fest' is in full-swing outside the Amway Center

More
Supporters participate in a tailgate-style party ahead of Trump's reelection campaign announcement.
0:26 | 06/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Orlando's '45 Fest' is in full-swing outside the Amway Center
We'll stake in here Orlando Florida where president Donald Trump is set to officially kicked off his money when your reelection campaign. And as you can see behind me proudest blurted out proving anything is going. Forty my best. Essentially tonight festival just before the president takes. We live music whose products are all kinds of stuff for supporters that guy here as early as today and Monday morning. We'll stake in Orlando Florida you're watching ABC news life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"Supporters participate in a tailgate-style party ahead of Trump's reelection campaign announcement. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63789073","title":"Orlando's '45 Fest' is in full-swing outside the Amway Center","url":"/US/video/orlandos-45-fest-full-swing-amway-center-63789073"}