Outgoing Kentucky governor pardons convicted killer

Now-former Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned the killer days before leaving office, blaming the convict’s drug use and “sketchy” evidence.
0:26 | 12/13/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Outgoing Kentucky governor pardons convicted killer
New questions are about why former Kentucky governor Matt Bevan pardon a convicted killer before leaving office this week Batman defends his partner Patrick baker. Who was convicted of killing a man during a home invasion in front of his wife and children. Bevan blame speakers drug use and says the evidence was sketchy. Critics are raising questions after a local newspaper reported Baker's family donated more than 25000. Dollars to Bev his re election campaign.

