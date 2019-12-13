Transcript for Outgoing Kentucky governor pardons convicted killer

New questions are about why former Kentucky governor Matt Bevan pardon a convicted killer before leaving office this week Batman defends his partner Patrick baker. Who was convicted of killing a man during a home invasion in front of his wife and children. Bevan blame speakers drug use and says the evidence was sketchy. Critics are raising questions after a local newspaper reported Baker's family donated more than 25000. Dollars to Bev his re election campaign.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.