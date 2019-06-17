Transcript for Outrage ensues over police pulling guns on young family

Disturbing story in Phoenix the mayor of that city now apologizing to the city after this video is released showing police officers. Pointing their guns and threatening to shoot a 22 year old father who was with his pregnant fiance police say they were investigating allegations that. One of the children had shop lifted a doll from a Family Dollar Stores I wanna go to John. Jim DC he's with KN XB TV in Phoenix. John how to something like this happen this is this is bizarre it's crazy. A Seattle Kimberly certainly a lot of outrage both in Phoenix and now across the country sensed this video. Has gone viral and really since this all came to light last week when the family filed a ten million dollar claim against the city of Phoenix alleging civil rights violations but. Here's what we know back on May 29 they were shopping and a dollar store. They left and their four year old daughter reportedly stole a doll from the dollar store. And the parents say unbeknownst to them they took off with a drove away police then tracked him down to where they were at their babysitters apartment complex and that's kind of where. This video picks up this video recorded by a witness in that area and you can see police removing that father 22 year old from the car. Physically restraining them appearing to use force almost kick him one point he almost falls to the ground. At the same time they are yelling profane statements to this and pregnant mother inside holding on for one year old. That four year old also inside the car and this goes on. For several minutes now one of the big discrepancies we found between that video and a police report. Is that many things were simply missing those officers did not. A report some of that force they took against the death father they didn't include those propane statements they were making. To that mother and to their daughters at one point to other guns were drawn. At this mother and father and these two young girls and so that's what's really as sparked a lot of the outrage now that we're seeing over this to the point where. Over the weekend both the police chief and the Phoenix mayor again apologizing to the community promising that there will be a full investigation into this. Tomorrow night at a local church here they're only a community meeting trying to solicit feedback from folks in kind of com. A lot of the anxiety and nerves that are out there is so certainly there are lot more yet to come out we know the family is. Holding another press conference this morning about all this but certainly a lot of folks very upset including the chief. And other city officials here about what they saw in that video. All right John Genovese see right there in Phoenix on thank you so much deeply disturbing video to watch and fortunately. Happens to often.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.