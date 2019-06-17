-
Now Playing: Officers with guns drawn threaten a family over suspicion of shoplifting
-
Now Playing: Tense confrontation between Phoenix police and a young family
-
Now Playing: Officer allegedly pointed gun at children in car
-
Now Playing: House explodes in New Jersey
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old describes historic El Capitan climb at Yosemite
-
Now Playing: Celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic's top three beauty tips
-
Now Playing: Keke, Sara and Michael do the #GitUpChallenge
-
Now Playing: 'Acceptance Street' unveiled in NYC in honor of Pride
-
Now Playing: Outrage ensues over police pulling guns on young family
-
Now Playing: OJ Simpson joins Twitter 25 years after infamous Bronco chase
-
Now Playing: How long do you wait for a text response?
-
Now Playing: Mama duck patiently waits while officer rescues 10 ducklings
-
Now Playing: Woman arrested after allegedly pushing dog in lake, watching it drown
-
Now Playing: Iowa family of 4 found dead from apparent shooting: Officials
-
Now Playing: Boeing executives apologize for 737 Max crashes
-
Now Playing: Iran officials issue new warning amid US tensions
-
Now Playing: App helps save teen trapped after car crash
-
Now Playing: OJ Simpson joins Twitter, says he has 'getting even to do'
-
Now Playing: 8-year-old bitten by shark off North Carolina coast
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Monday, June 17, 2019