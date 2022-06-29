Outrage grows after release of body camera footage in death of Jayland Walker

Terri Austin, host and legal analyst at the Law & Crime network, breaks down the investigation into the police shooting death of Jayland Walker, a Black man who ran from officers in Akron, Ohio.

