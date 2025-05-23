Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil takes the stand in bid for asylum

Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, who has been detained since his arrest in March, took the stand Thursday during a hearing on his immigration status.

May 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live