Palisades resident speaks about losing her home

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks to the president of the Pacific Palisades community council, Sue Kohl, about the unprecedented fire that destroyed her home and devastated her neighborhood.

January 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live