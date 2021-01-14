Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Paraplegic rescue dogs play in Minnesota snow
The and I. I.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:39","description":"Imagine enjoying anything as much as these paraplegic rescue dogs enjoyed playing in the snow at a Minnesota shelter","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75250504","title":"Paraplegic rescue dogs play in Minnesota snow","url":"/US/video/paraplegic-rescue-dogs-play-minnesota-snow-75250504"}