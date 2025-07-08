Parents of 6-year-old chase down alleged kidnapper, save son

Police charged 36-year-old Jonathan Robalino with assault and attempted kidnapping in an incident that unfolded on the streets of Coney Island.

July 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live