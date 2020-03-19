Parents rush to children’s room after earthquake

More
A mother and father – and their dog – rush to check on their children's room after a powerful earthquake struck just outside Salt Lake City on Wednesday morning.
3:00 | 03/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Parents rush to children’s room after earthquake

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"A mother and father – and their dog – rush to check on their children's room after a powerful earthquake struck just outside Salt Lake City on Wednesday morning.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69677166","title":"Parents rush to children’s room after earthquake","url":"/US/video/parents-rush-childrens-room-earthquake-69677166"}