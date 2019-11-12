Transcript for Parents sue Royal Caribbean after 1-year-old daughter falls to her death

The family of the little girl who fell to her death from the window will or will to redeem cruise ship this past summer East Coast suing the company for negligence. Accusing the cruise line of playing a major role in the death of their child. He's singular pool is to raise awareness about window falls. To try to prevent. An uneasy wall collapsed it shouldn't have been there flipping feed. A player. Well we Regan was with her grandfather Sam and mellow near the children's water park in the lawsuit to weakens claim the windows like the ones Chloe fell out of were unsafe and not appropriately marked to indicate that some could slide open. Immediately after it happened and. Questions asked about why were these remnants left open my answer likeness wrote reading released a statement saying our hearts go to the family for their tragic loss mr. Salvatore and hello. Is shortly being criminally prosecuted for negligent homicide case. We have no comment on the civil pilings. But says he was holding we have so she could temple necklace that she used to carruthers rookie games except he didn't know that particular window was open until it was too late. The forties or Rico tort the grandfather with negligent homicide this year broken. The off. The hero and you being criminal court next week wasn't. Is a freak accident. Come from by the commission the family has chosen not to release the video shows the incident we should be celebrating a president and our AK. Sadly here talking not a clue we weakened would have turned two this Friday Victor okay and at ABC news south and India.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.