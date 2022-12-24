Parents of woman shot on California highway plead for answers

California Highway Patrol is seeking recordings taken on Dec. 17 between 4:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., northbound and southbound along US-101 from I-405 to Tampa Avenue.

December 24, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live