Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Park across from White House reopens
And yeah. I'm. Okay. Ended. Thing. A.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:51","description":"Lafayette Square has quietly reopened after being closed for almost a year. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77621997","title":"Park across from White House reopens","url":"/US/video/park-white-house-reopens-77621997"}