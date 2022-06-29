Parkland victim's father: 'There’s no space for celebration, we need results'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Manuel Oliver, father of Parkland victim Joaquin, about his interruption of President Joe Biden’s speech, his gun violence activism and what he wants to see now.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live