'Parks and Recreation' actor Jonathan Joss dies in shooting

Jonathan Joss, known for his roles in "King of the Hill" and " Parks and Recreation," has died following a fatal shooting, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

June 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live