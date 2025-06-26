PayPal inks major deal with Big Ten, Big 12

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and PayPal CEO Alex Chriss discuss PayPal’s newly announced partnership with the Big Ten and Big 12 conferences to streamline student-athlete payments.

June 26, 2025

