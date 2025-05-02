PBS CEO speaks out on Trump funding block

President and CEO of PBS Paula Kerger discusses how President Donald Trump’s executive order to cease direct funding to NPR and PBS will impact public broadcasting across the country.

May 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live