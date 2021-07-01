Pelosi calls for removal of Trump

More
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president following Wednesday's rioting at the Capitol.
6:00 | 01/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pelosi calls for removal of Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:00","description":"House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president following Wednesday's rioting at the Capitol.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75115524","title":"Pelosi calls for removal of Trump ","url":"/US/video/pelosi-calls-removal-trump-75115524"}