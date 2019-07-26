Transcript for Pelosi: Impeachment decision will be made in a 'timely fashion'

The government and get sophisticated about this okay it's. Okay. That they looked. We will proceed when we have what we need to proceed. Not when Jason. And everybody has liberty and the luxury to dispel its own position. And to criticize me for trying to go down the pan in the most determined positive way so I'm willing to them. Take whatever he there is there. To say. When we when the decision will be made in a timely fashion this is an endless. And we have the best strongest possible case. And that's not analysts see them and it may be endless in terms of the U violations of the law that the president's engaged. But that's what I say I don't agree with good. What they sex and I think it falls into but I think we need to have. When this subject before we we go forward but again I respect where they are on it with their. The rest of knowledge that they have on the subject and I respect where I am on with the knowledge that I'm on sept.

