Pence calls for Roe v. Wade to be overturned ahead of abortion ruling

Former Vice President Mike Pence is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade ahead of oral arguments on abortion rights to be held on Wednesday.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live