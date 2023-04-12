Pennsylvania teacher killed in Dunkin' drive through, suspect still at large

Authorities are still searching for the gunman who shot and killed Rachel King while her 11-year-old son was in the backseat.

April 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live