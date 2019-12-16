-
Now Playing: New details about gunman who attacked Navy base in Pensacola
-
Now Playing: Propane tank explosion captured on North Dakota doorbell cam
-
Now Playing: Hallmark Channel apologizes for pulling same-sex wedding ad
-
Now Playing: Schumer lays out impeachment trial proposal
-
Now Playing: Pensacola shooting victim’s family speaks out
-
Now Playing: Lemurs enjoy a Christmas treat, Ice Maze, WWII reenactors: World in Photos, Dec. 16
-
Now Playing: This high school coach took his team to Hooters
-
Now Playing: Billionaire Tom Steyer takes aim at 2020 Democratic competitors
-
Now Playing: Snowboarder dies after triggering an avalanche
-
Now Playing: Hallmark apologizes for pulling ad depicting gay couple kissing
-
Now Playing: Sandy Hook shooting 7 years later
-
Now Playing: House vote on impeachment expected this week
-
Now Playing: Los Angeles synagogue vandalized
-
Now Playing: 3 bodies discovered inside historic Alamo Mission
-
Now Playing: Search for California hiker suspended after rescue volunteer dies
-
Now Playing: Investigation into ‘white power’ symbol during Army-Navy football game
-
Now Playing: Amber Alert issued for 2 young children
-
Now Playing: Instagram fights back against bullying: ‘GMA’ exclusive
-
Now Playing: Volunteers place wreaths on graves of service members
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Monday, Dec. 16, 2019