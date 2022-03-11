Pentagon discusses sending $100 million in anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

President Joe Biden on Tuesday authorized a $100 million drawdown package to "meet an urgent Ukrainian need for additional Javelin anti-armor systems," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live