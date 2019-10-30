Transcript for Pentagon releases images of Baghdadi raid

There's some bought found herself a Klan leader of immersed gang of terrorists that wants control large. Swath of territory in Iraq and Syria and which committed total number atrocities there and abroad. Baghdad it was a priority target of US Central Command. Benedetti was the subject of an intense interagency effort to bring him to justice. And that efforts significantly advance recently as we close Jones whereabouts. Is it became clear that we gang fleeting and actionable intelligence on his heart out we developed an execution level plan. Designed to capture or kill him mr. are preparing a special operations and for the mission. Figure out why the mission was a helicopter assault much special operations forces there are precision Syria. Launched against an isolated compound in northwest Syria Rebecca daddy was suspected to be hiding. Follow route the assault which was designed to capture or kill the team returned to its energy this plot concept sounds simple enough. I can assure you that the plans significantly more complex than that. In designed to avoid detection by fascist and Reuters. Prior to enduring execution to avoid civilian casualties. In with enough air cover including armed helicopters. Multiple unmanned strike aircraft and fourth and fifth generation fighters to support and defend the assaulting forces. I'll also note that the plane and accounted. For the assumption that we would find multiple children at the objective. These are over our aircraft which usually in the videos almost parts. We assault for surrounding the compound we repeatedly urged those inside coming up peacefully. Well certainly the next video please. This is of any of the assault force actually closing up in the compound. Those who came out of the building were checked for weapons and explosives and move away from the immediate area. US forces detained and later released a non combatants. The group treated humanely all times and included eleven children. Or make it clear that despite the ball and they sure it. In the nation via high profile measure this is all every effort was made toward civilian casualties and to protect children that we suspected. Would be compound. So sure that those Berber US standoff munition struck in the compound. Though you may have seen before and after pictures compound it looked pretty much like a parking lot of large pot holes right now. Did you see for the Defense Intelligence Agency. Conducted the analysis compare DNA from the reminds. Taken from a compound home file sample taken when Baghdad he was it can't go to prison in Iraq in 2004. The analysis showed a direct match between examples hampers a low certainly that reminds long to Baghdad he. Of one and 100 fortunate today in which is certainly beyond shadows.

