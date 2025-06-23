Pentagon releases video of B-2 bombers involved in 'Operation Midnight Hammer'

Code-named "Operation Midnight Hammer," the top-secret U.S. precision attack on Iran's nuclear facilities was the largest strike using B2 bombers in history.

June 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live