Now Playing: Mother who allegedly used drugs while pregnant charged with murder of newborn

Now Playing: 3 people charged in pregnant woman's death

Now Playing: Residente reacts to Rossello's resignation

Now Playing: Father-daughter duo perform sweet 'Senorita' cover

Now Playing: 8 teens hospitalized as vaping continues to pose dangers

Now Playing: Train derailment in Missouri causes 70 cars to fall off tracks

Now Playing: 1 person dead, 8 injured in bus crash near Seattle airport

Now Playing: Final moments before Ole Miss student's death caught on tape

Now Playing: Police searching for teens seen on video viciously attacking 2 men in Washington, DC

Now Playing: Father of teen suspect in Canadian murders fears he will be 'dead today or tomorrow'

Now Playing: Billy Joel plays piano with blind fan before concert in New York City

Now Playing: Mueller testimony sparks new calls for impeachment

Now Playing: Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein on suicide watch

Now Playing: 16 Marines arrested in connection to drug offenses, human smuggling

Now Playing: Suspect who allegedly shot and killed dad, brother and 2 others arrested in LA

Now Playing: Petition aims to move Halloween to Saturday

Now Playing: Federal executions to resume

Now Playing: Student helps discover partial Triceratops skull