Transcript for Some people experience anxiety as they return to pre-pandemic routines

More Perez Oates who was first flight since the start of the pandemic with a real lesson. A preview of just how much at this 27 year old can handle as the world emerges from a Corbett slump. I felt really stressed I booked my client laid off peak hours in the day when I knew there was people in the gate I really liked. It was the most he does that tell me more. Fully vaccinated but after a year and a half of Covert lockdown with more than 600000 Americans dead from the virus and countless others living with a lingering health problems. Morn he now sees crowds as a threat. Even the thought of going back to the office is giving her anxiety. I'm sue burgers. Eight. Meet me how to end here in the fact talk about it obviously extra vaccine out the truck and I released eighth. A re poll suggests mourning is potentially in the company of millions more than half of Americans who responded say. The are not ready to go back to pre pandemic activities like Bart concerts and large events. We have been seeing a lot of nations Syrians saying anxiety about what life is eat like now worries about. Okay take off my not now and eager back indoors. Friends. You not shore I remember how to socialize doctor Mimi wins berg is a psychiatrist and the chief medical officer at bright trying. And online anxiety and depression treatment center we talk about doesn't is our Nigerians. Reaction each year and usual circumstances. And anxiety or depression. We established. Habits and where once again she's singing and just. Like. I never really thought that I would let. Hear anything keep me from doing something but its kind of weird how that takes over your body more. Slowly easing herself back into her routines pushing herself once more task at a time. Just like doctor when Burke prescribed for her patients. Don't get yourself to a point where usually are over around. We weren't able tune current century need or enjoy our. People. And there's no shame in seeking help. Feith a booby ABC news Washington.

