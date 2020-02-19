-
Now Playing: 4 people found dead inside tent, foul play not suspected
-
Now Playing: Married off-duty cop couple foil masked man's robbery attempt in middle of date night
-
Now Playing: 2 dead after car falls off ferry, police say
-
Now Playing: Woman who posed as baby photographer in court
-
Now Playing: Jury deliberations continue for day 2 in Harvey Weinstein trial
-
Now Playing: Storm to bring more heavy rain to the already flooded South
-
Now Playing: President's tweets push attorney general to possible breaking point
-
Now Playing: Americans released from cruise ship can’t return to U.S. yet
-
Now Playing: President Trump’s pardon spree includes former Illinois governor
-
Now Playing: Ill Nebraska man being tested for coronavirus
-
Now Playing: The Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy amidst sexual harassment allegations
-
Now Playing: Texas now has 16.2 million registered voters
-
Now Playing: Man, newborn treated by same nurse 30 years apart
-
Now Playing: NASCAR driver in serious condition after a massive wreck at Daytona 500
-
Now Playing: Cargo ship washes ashore after more than a year at sea
-
Now Playing: Final deliberations set to resume tomorrow in the trial of Harvey Weinstein
-
Now Playing: Body of student who vanished on Valentine's Day found
-
Now Playing: Terrifying video show desperate avalanche rescue
-
Now Playing: New York jury gets Harvey Weinstein case
-
Now Playing: Mississippi braces for more flooding