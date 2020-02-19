Now Playing: 4 people found dead inside tent, foul play not suspected

Now Playing: Married off-duty cop couple foil masked man's robbery attempt in middle of date night

Now Playing: 2 dead after car falls off ferry, police say

Now Playing: Woman who posed as baby photographer in court

Now Playing: Jury deliberations continue for day 2 in Harvey Weinstein trial

Now Playing: Storm to bring more heavy rain to the already flooded South

Now Playing: President's tweets push attorney general to possible breaking point

Now Playing: Americans released from cruise ship can’t return to U.S. yet

Now Playing: President Trump’s pardon spree includes former Illinois governor

Now Playing: Ill Nebraska man being tested for coronavirus

Now Playing: The Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy amidst sexual harassment allegations

Now Playing: Texas now has 16.2 million registered voters

Now Playing: Man, newborn treated by same nurse 30 years apart

Now Playing: NASCAR driver in serious condition after a massive wreck at Daytona 500

Now Playing: Cargo ship washes ashore after more than a year at sea

Now Playing: Final deliberations set to resume tomorrow in the trial of Harvey Weinstein

Now Playing: Body of student who vanished on Valentine's Day found

Now Playing: Terrifying video show desperate avalanche rescue

Now Playing: New York jury gets Harvey Weinstein case