Transcript for People wait hours for Build-A-Bear 'pay your age' day

I'm Matt Keller where Westfield old bird's mall in San Jose California. We've got a huge line for pay your aids day. For the bill the bear workshop and you could see they put up this sign here that says the pay your age saline is closed due to capacity. There's still a lot of hopeful people here mr. go on behind us and you can see there are hundreds of people still lined up. Behind the sign now on the take my photographer Ian. And we're gonna start walking because this is an epic line all morning long people who have been showing up. We talked to the person who was first in line this morning and he was here at 530. A and he was here for a seven year old son so the pay your aids day is basically this. Your son seven years old you pay seven dollars to go win. You find any doll inside and they'll stop bad and you pay that age you pay seven dollars so you got three kids you got a seven year old a five year old and a three year old. We are talking about fifteen bucks right there. For all of them when normally costs anywhere from 218 to 35 dollars. For each doll so you can see just how long his line as we are a couple of hundred yards away from the entrance of the buildup there. Workshop and we've got some parents who are here. Really early this one route I want parent Denise how long have you been here Denise about two and half hour still a half hours and you how many kids you have at three. Three kids a you're gonna save a lot of money right now why you're here. Percent and its summer there's nothing better to do right great trip thanks general good luck or you holdovers are you hopefully we'll get there. Per share at a technical Greg thank I thank you Denise and so we're gonna keep Watson. Keep walking and we're gonna show you they just got this line all set up and they're trying to keep an open so people on the mall cannot. Can walk by because all the stores are open. And they're not kicking anybody out of the line so the people who were in line can wait maybe some people leave in front of them to take so long time for them to get through. Can actually build their bare here in San Jose so here we are at the front of the line and they're letting in about ten. Kids each at a time so there are able to go in. Pick out their bare and get his stuff all right take away a little bit of this thing for the people who cannot make it inside today they're handing out these. Fifteen dollar offer vouchers so they can come back at a later time and they can get fifteen dollars off. They're purchase inside they also have a birthday club Seoul on your birthday you can come. And pay your age I get your dog. In Santa has them act out there watching ABC news lives.

