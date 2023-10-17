Perception vs. Reality: an increase in homelessness or an increase in visibility?

According to experts, the perception that homelessness is growing severely may simply be due to an increased visibility of homeless populations.

October 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live