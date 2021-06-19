Transcript for H.E.R. performs 'Fight for You': Part 5

As musicians, we've been telling our stories and passing down words of wisdom and courage through generations. At 23 years old, the singer H.E.R. Has already scored an Oscar for her anthem "Fight for you." In an interview with ABC news correspondent Zachary kiesch, we see how her story is truly making waves. Music changes the way that we -- we view something. It changes the way that we move in our everyday life. It helps us get through things. It eases pains. It's there when nobody else is. And it's a language that everybody speaks. Since I was young, you know, I've always loved music. I've always loved to play instruments. These are my thoughts and my feelings. Welcome Ms. Gabi Wilson. Hey. Hello, gabi. Gabi Wilson has been making waves since 11 years old with a sizzling rendition of Alicia keys' "If I ain't got you" on "The view." I don't want nothing at all if it ain't you, baby if I ain't got you, baby In 2016, 8 years later, she dropped her first solo album, and adopted the acronym H.E.R., which stands for "Having everything revealed." The focus, she says, belongs to her music. I and realized when I released these, this music, this honest music, I don't want anybody to know what I look like. I don't want people to know my name, where I'm from, how old I am. This is my diary that I'm sharing and giving to the world, and hopefully they receive it. People think the eyes are the window to the soul. To me, it's my music. I can't breathe you're taking my life from me "I can't breathe". I mean, it has become more than just three words. It's really become a call for change, you know? The song, it came from a very painful place. I was at my mom's house and just watching everything on the news and watching everything on my phone and just having this anxiety, all these questions I had. And I just put them in the song, and I just recorded it right there in my bedroom. And, you know, every time the dogs were barking I had to stop for a second, like, oh, wait. But I was, like, engineering myself, just because it was so necessary for me to get it out. And it was like a tribute to George Floyd, but it's also a -- hopefully it was a spark for change. She's just getting started. I did not expect to win this award. At this year's academy awards, the 23-year-old took home an Oscar for best song, "Fight for you," a song she co-wrote for the film "Judas and the black messiah," based on the life of Fred Hampton, the founder of the rainbow coalition. I think it's confirmation for me that I'm doing exactly what I'm supposed to be doing. oh yeah ooh all the smoke in the air, feel the hate when they stare all the pain that we wear, oh, you better beware their guns don't play fair all we got is a prayer it was all in their plans wash the blood from your hands freedom for my brothers freedom 'cause they judge us freedom from the others freedom from the leaders they're keeping us freedom gon'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.