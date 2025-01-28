Person claiming to have Molotov cocktail, knife stopped outside Capitol

A person claiming to have a Molotov cocktail and a knife was stopped on the East Plaza outside the U.S. Capitol building on Monday, according to the Capitol police.

January 28, 2025

