Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for 1 person dead, 2 firefighters injured after fire engulfs NY assisted living home
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:54","description":"One resident died after a fire broke out at an assisted living facility in the early hours of March 23.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76630307","title":"1 person dead, 2 firefighters injured after fire engulfs NY assisted living home","url":"/US/video/person-dead-firefighters-injured-fire-engulfs-ny-assisted-76630307"}