Transcript for Person of interest apprehended in shooting of Chicago police officer

New information on the shooting of a police officer in Chicago this morning police arrested a suspect following a gun battle this afternoon. Officers spotted him running through a rail yard. The officer injured in the earlier shooting is now fighting for his life. He came basically. Bleeding to death he had already last a signature of a significant amount of blood. Analysts take in Immersion me to the operating room fresh entry. We started blood transfusions in the emergency rooms. Prior to the shooting police had used surveillance video from a bike shop to identify the suspect. S 45 year old Michael Blackman he was originally wanted for shooting a woman in the back. Wall on a bicycle.

