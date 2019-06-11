Transcript for Person of interest identified in case of missing New Jersey woman

According to a source a person of interest has been identified in connection with the disappearance of a woman from New Jersey. Cell phone records led investigators just hour long pond park on Staten Island for any clues. About what may have happened to 25 year old Stephanie pars apart his family members say they last saw her Wednesday night. After they visited a psychic in New Brunswick.

