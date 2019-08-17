-
Now Playing: Massive turnout as community supports man whose wife was killed in El Paso shooting
-
Now Playing: Officials reveal new details of the plane crash involving Dale Earnhardt Jr.
-
Now Playing: The medical examiner releases Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy results
-
Now Playing: Nationwide outage at US custom stalls arrivals at major airports
-
Now Playing: Person of interest in NYC pressure cooker scare in custody
-
Now Playing: Severe storms with 70 mph winds hit the Plains
-
Now Playing: Dad charged after daughter, 12, runs over neighbor
-
Now Playing: Person of interest in New York City pressure cooker scare taken into custody: Police
-
Now Playing: TV reporter dies in stunt plane crash during filming
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Teenager takes insensitive selfies next to hurt man
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Restaurant manager asks man with service dog to leave
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Cashier shames elderly man for paying with coins
-
Now Playing: Peter Fonda dead at 79
-
Now Playing: Close call for Alaska kayakers as ice bridge collapses
-
Now Playing: Tyson recalls more than 39,000 pounds of chicken
-
Now Playing: Firefighters responding to St. Louis apartment fire save 4 children left alone inside
-
Now Playing: Teacher gifts first birthday party to 30-year-old former student with special needs
-
Now Playing: Passengers in NYC furious after flight delay holds them on tarmac for 6 hours
-
Now Playing: Trump tells supporters to vote for him or else 401ks will go 'down the tubes'
-
Now Playing: Man barricaded in home shoots officers serving an eviction notice