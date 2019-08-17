Transcript for Person of interest in New York City pressure cooker scare taken into custody: Police

Some significant developments right now overnight and that rice cookers scare in Manhattan. Eyewitness News has obtained video showing EMS and several law enforcement. Agents taking a person of interest in the custody in this person possibly. Linked to this case sure looks a lot alike. Too little breast tumors of course founder of the Fulton street subway station treadmill the morning commute than a third Coker was founded sixteenth street and seventh. Avenue lots going on the case right now early this morning Eyewitness News reporter Diana Rocco is live in the more saving a section of the Bronx with the details and from the actors seems so going on behind. Diane. Here at good morning yet we have crime scene investigators out here they've been here since very early this morning in fact just a few minutes ago they wrapped up a shopping cart. And put inside that crime seemed and you see on the scene here behind me we know that police have been looking for a person of interest since early yesterday morning and we do know that this location is tied to the person that they were looking for take a look at this cellphone video obtained by Eyewitness News. It's come about 1 o'clock this morning UC EMS transporting a man. From the building matching the description of 26 year old Larry -- and that is the person of interest BM YPD has been wanting to talk to he was seen on surveillance video. From the Fulton street subway station yesterday dropping rice cookers on to the platform in one on the mezzanine at the station he was also seen pushing a shopping cart. With the rice cookers inside outside of that subway station shortly before all of this happened we believe that may be the shopping cart. That police have taking it's an evidence in this morning. Now we know that Griffin hasn't then someone that police have been looking for shortly after this incident happened at caused a big scare yesterday shutting down the subway service and a bomb squad was also called and that about an hour later a third rice cooker was found on the corner of west sixteen street in Chelsea that also closed streets while the bomb squad cleared the scene all of these were determined not to be a threat. But police have been looking for breath and since that time and want to find out exactly what his intentions work. I don't know what the deliberate act is. Whether it was due to create fear and alarm on the part of the public. Or whether it was this guarding items. So police had not said whether or not they have made any arrests this morning that the NYPD is confirming their head then significant developments. In this case for live in the Bronx I'm Diana Rocco channel seven eyewitness six.

