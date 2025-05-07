Pet raccoon found with meth pipe in driver's seat during police stop

A woman has been arrested when a raccoon named Chewy was holding a meth pipe in the driver’s seat of her car in what police are calling a “strange encounter on patrol."

May 7, 2025

