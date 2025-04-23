Pete Hegseth defiant amid calls to resign over Signal controversy

The defense secretary has denied that he shared classified war plans about U.S. airstrikes targeting Houthi militants in Yemen in a second group chat on the Signal messaging app.

April 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live